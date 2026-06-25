Evommune (NYSE:EVMN) Insider Sells 1,488 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Evommune insider Janice Suzann Drew sold 20,000 shares at an average price of $22.63, for total proceeds of $452,600. The transaction reduced her holdings by 22.78%.

Evommune insider Janice Suzann Drew sold 20,000 shares at an average price of $22.63, for total proceeds of $452,600. The transaction reduced her holdings by 22.78%. Stock and earnings snapshot: EVMN opened at $23.53 and has a market cap of $847.59 million, trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss of $0.64 per share.

EVMN opened at $23.53 and has a market cap of $847.59 million, trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss of $0.64 per share. Analyst and institutional sentiment: Analysts remain mostly positive, with a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25, though one firm recently downgraded the stock to sell. Several major funds also initiated large new positions in Evommune during the fourth quarter.

Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN - Get Free Report) insider Jeegar Pravinkumar Patel sold 1,488 shares of Evommune stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $33,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,044,067.50. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeegar Pravinkumar Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Jeegar Pravinkumar Patel sold 16,687 shares of Evommune stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $379,462.38.

Evommune Stock Performance

EVMN stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. Evommune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.19. Equities analysts forecast that Evommune, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evommune

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVMN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evommune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Evommune in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Evommune in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Evommune during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Evommune in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVMN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evommune in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Clear Str raised Evommune to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Evommune in a research note on Friday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Evommune in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Evommune in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evommune

About Evommune

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients' quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States.

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