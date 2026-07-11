Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) VP Daniel Lippis Sells 619 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) VP Daniel Lippis sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $56,762.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,671,117.80. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE EW traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.22. 3,381,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,287. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $96.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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