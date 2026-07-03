Insider Selling: FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Director Sells $1,636,431.52 in Stock

Key Points FedEx director Paul Walsh sold 5,042 shares on June 30 for about $1.64 million, reducing his direct stake by 23.56% to 16,359 shares.

on June 30 for about $1.64 million, reducing his direct stake by 23.56% to 16,359 shares. FedEx recently beat quarterly expectations , reporting $6.31 EPS versus $5.91 expected and revenue of $25.01 billion versus $24.04 billion estimated, with revenue up 12.5% year over year.

, reporting $6.31 EPS versus $5.91 expected and revenue of $25.01 billion versus $24.04 billion estimated, with revenue up 12.5% year over year. Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally positive, with 18 Buy ratings and an average target price of $349.60, though several firms have recently trimmed price targets amid concerns about margins and demand.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) Director Paul Walsh sold 5,042 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,431.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,309,477.04. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $313.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $357.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.84. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $345.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.07 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. FedEx's payout ratio is 26.36%.

Key Stories Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore set a $165.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $269.76 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDX

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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