Kristen Sieffert Sells 750 Shares of Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Key Points Finance of America Companies President Kristen Sieffert sold 750 shares on July 1 at an average price of $27.36, totaling $20,520. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and she still owned 126,262 shares afterward.

on July 1 at an average price of $27.36, totaling $20,520. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and she still owned 126,262 shares afterward. FOA recently beat earnings expectations , reporting $1.10 EPS versus the $0.84 consensus and revenue of $120.14 million versus $115.31 million expected. The company also posted a 22.24% return on equity and 7.20% net margin.

, reporting $1.10 EPS versus the $0.84 consensus and revenue of $120.14 million versus $115.31 million expected. The company also posted a 22.24% return on equity and 7.20% net margin. Analysts are cautious overall, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00. The stock has traded between $15.77 and $29.79 over the past year and opened at $27.47 on Friday.

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA - Get Free Report) President Kristen Sieffert sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $20,520.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 126,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,454,528.32. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Finance of America Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:FOA opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.30 million, a PE ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $120.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $115.31 million. Finance of America Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Finance of America Companies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Finance of America Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Finance of America Companies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOA

Institutional Trading of Finance of America Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Finance of America Companies by 557.5% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 789,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 669,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the third quarter worth $3,147,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 5,866.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,445 shares of the company's stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 76,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Finance of America Companies by 239.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies (NYSE: FOA) is a diversified nonbank financial services firm specializing in mortgage and insurance products for consumers. The company operates across multiple business segments, delivering home financing solutions, retirement products and specialized lending services through a blend of digital and traditional distribution channels.

In its mortgage segment, FOA originates and purchases a range of home loans including purchase, refinance, FHA, VA and USDA loans.

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