The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Director Michael Melarkey Acquires 1,000 Shares

Key Points Director Michael Melarkey bought 1,000 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust at an average price of $28.52 per share, a transaction worth $28,520 .

bought of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust at an average price of per share, a transaction worth . The trust recently announced a monthly dividend of $0.15 per share , payable on September 23 to shareholders of record on September 16 , implying an annualized yield of about 6.1% .

of , payable on to shareholders of record on , implying an annualized yield of about . Institutional investors have been adding to positions in GDV, including Raymond James Financial, Allspring Global Investments, and others, while the stock was last reported to be trading near its 52-week high.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV - Get Free Report) Director Michael Melarkey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,520. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,359,134 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,004,000 after buying an additional 55,550 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,561 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,813 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE: GDV) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1993 and based in Rye, New York. Managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC—a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc—the trust seeks to provide a high level of current dividend income while preserving prospects for capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and attracts investors looking for regular distributions and potential long-term total return.

The trust's primary investment focus is on dividend-paying common stocks of U.S.

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