Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Director John Fraser Mackenzie Purchases 500 Shares

Key Points Director John Fraser Mackenzie bought 500 shares of Gold Fields at $33.31 each, spending a total of $16,655, according to a recent SEC filing.

bought 500 shares of Gold Fields at $33.31 each, spending a total of $16,655, according to a recent SEC filing. Gold Fields shares were down 5.5% and opened at $31.77, trading well below both their 50-day moving average of $41.15 and 200-day moving average of $46.11.

and opened at $31.77, trading well below both their 50-day moving average of $41.15 and 200-day moving average of $46.11. Analyst sentiment is mixed: Gold Fields has an average Hold rating with a consensus price target of $49.75, while institutional ownership stands at 24.81% of the stock.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Get Free Report) Director John Fraser Mackenzie acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $16,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,655. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gold Fields Trading Down 5.5%

NYSE GFI opened at $31.77 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.25 to $57.25 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gold Fields from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.75.

View Our Latest Report on Gold Fields

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 47.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $45,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,106.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company's stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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