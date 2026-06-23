Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Key Points Guidewire Software CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares on June 22 at an average price of $105.67, worth about $126,804. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 22 at an average price of $105.67, worth about $126,804. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . The CEO has been steadily reducing holdings , with multiple recent insider sales in June and May, including a larger sale of 5,830 shares on June 16. After the latest transaction, he still owned about 198,576 shares valued at roughly $20.98 million.

, with multiple recent insider sales in June and May, including a larger sale of 5,830 shares on June 16. After the latest transaction, he still owned about 198,576 shares valued at roughly $20.98 million. Guidewire’s stock is trading near its 1-year low at around $102.67, well below its 50-day and 200-day averages. Despite the weak share price, the company recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, and analysts currently view the stock as a Moderate Buy.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $126,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 198,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,983,525.92. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,830 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $692,254.20.

On Monday, June 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $148,620.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $162,744.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.92, for a total value of $190,704.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $166,212.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $153,828.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $163,656.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $170,292.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $165,708.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $167,700.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.97. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.30 and a 1 year high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $372.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 127.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 246 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research cut Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

Further Reading

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