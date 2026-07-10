Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Insider James Winston King Sells 1,684 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Guidewire Software insider James Winston King sold 1,684 shares on July 9 at an average price of $130.64, totaling about $220,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and he still held 30,018 shares afterward.

Guidewire Software insider James Winston King sold 1,684 shares on July 9 at an average price of $130.64, totaling about $220,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan, and he still held 30,018 shares afterward. Latest earnings were strong: Guidewire recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.82, topping estimates by $0.08, while revenue rose 26.9% year over year to $372.54 million. The company also posted solid profitability metrics, including a 12.62% return on equity.

Guidewire recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.82, topping estimates by $0.08, while revenue rose 26.9% year over year to $372.54 million. The company also posted solid profitability metrics, including a 12.62% return on equity. Wall Street remains constructive: Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy, with 10 Buy ratings and 3 Hold ratings, and a consensus price target of $221.36. However, several firms recently lowered their targets, reflecting some caution despite the positive outlook.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 1,684 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $219,997.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,921,551.52. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, James Winston King sold 999 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $118,621.26.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 0.95. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.30 and a 12-month high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $372.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 11.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company's stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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