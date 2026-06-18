Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Irene Becklund Sells 4,490 Shares

Key Points Hims & Hers Health COO Michael Chi sold 14,027 shares on June 17 at an average price of $31.50, totaling about $441,850. The sale reduced his stake by 3.14% and was filed as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards.

on June 17 at an average price of $31.50, totaling about $441,850. The sale reduced his stake by 3.14% and was filed as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards. The company recently reported mixed quarterly results , missing earnings expectations with a loss of $0.40 per share versus the expected $0.04 profit. Revenue came in at $608.1 million, slightly below estimates, though sales still rose 3.8% year over year.

, missing earnings expectations with a loss of $0.40 per share versus the expected $0.04 profit. Revenue came in at $608.1 million, slightly below estimates, though sales still rose 3.8% year over year. Investor sentiment remains divided: some analysts see upside from the Novo Nordisk partnership, international expansion, and peptide-related growth catalysts, while others point to weak margins, losses, and recent insider selling as caution flags. Analysts currently have an average Hold rating with a $29.37 target price.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) insider Irene Becklund sold 4,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $141,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,790 shares in the company, valued at $213,885. The trade was a 39.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Irene Becklund sold 7,573 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $229,083.25.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE HIMS opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.22, a P/E/G ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 2.37. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The company had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS

More Hims & Hers Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,557,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,357,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,465,000 after buying an additional 2,877,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5,444.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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