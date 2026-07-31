Insider Selling: Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) CFO Sells $51,705.62 in Stock

Key Points Hippo CFO Guy Zeltser sold 1,669 shares for approximately $51,706, reducing his holdings by 1.37% to 120,563 shares.

for approximately $51,706, reducing his holdings by 1.37% to 120,563 shares. Hippo’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $144.7 million versus estimates of $0.21 and $137.4 million, respectively.

Despite the insider sale, analyst sentiment remains positive: Hippo has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $38.67, above its reported $31.88 share price.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO - Get Free Report) CFO Guy Zeltser sold 1,669 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $51,705.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,041.74. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hippo Trading Up 6.9%

HIPO opened at $31.88 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.58. Hippo had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 23.45%.The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hippo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC now owns 251,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 118.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hippo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,440 shares of the company's stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 32,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hippo by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,907 shares of the company's stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HIPO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hippo from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hippo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Hippo to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HIPO

Key Headlines Impacting Hippo

Here are the key news stories impacting Hippo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings significantly beat expectations: Hippo reported adjusted net income of $21 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared with analysts’ estimates of approximately $0.20–$0.21 and $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. GAAP net income was $10 million, or $0.38 per share. Hippo Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Hippo reported adjusted net income of $21 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared with analysts’ estimates of approximately $0.20–$0.21 and $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. GAAP net income was $10 million, or $0.38 per share. Positive Sentiment: Revenue also exceeded forecasts: Quarterly revenue totaled $144.7 million, above the roughly $137.4 million consensus estimate. The company reported a 23.45% net margin and 12.17% return on equity, reinforcing the improvement in profitability. Hippo Holdings Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Quarterly revenue totaled $144.7 million, above the roughly $137.4 million consensus estimate. The company reported a 23.45% net margin and 12.17% return on equity, reinforcing the improvement in profitability. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was raised or maintained above Wall Street expectations: Hippo projected fiscal 2026 revenue of $580 million to $585 million, exceeding the $568.2 million consensus estimate. This suggests management expects continued growth and supports the positive earnings reaction. Hippo Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Hippo projected fiscal 2026 revenue of $580 million to $585 million, exceeding the $568.2 million consensus estimate. This suggests management expects continued growth and supports the positive earnings reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling presents a minor offset: CFO Guy Zeltser sold 1,669 shares for approximately $51,706, reducing his holdings by 1.37%. He still owned 120,563 shares afterward, so the transaction appears limited relative to his remaining position. SEC Insider Trading Filing

About Hippo

Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo's policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

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