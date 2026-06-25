Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) Insider Matteo Arduini Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider selling: Helios Technologies insider Matteo Arduini sold 4,000 shares on June 22 at an average price of $89.93, worth about $359,720. He also sold 6,027 shares on June 23 and 3,000 shares on May 15 in separate transactions.

Helios Technologies insider Matteo Arduini sold 4,000 shares on June 22 at an average price of $89.93, worth about $359,720. He also sold 6,027 shares on June 23 and 3,000 shares on May 15 in separate transactions. Recent performance and outlook: The company reported Q1 earnings of $0.80 per share, topping estimates, with revenue up 16.8% year over year to $228.4 million. Helios also raised guidance for Q2 2026 and FY 2026.

The company reported Q1 earnings of $0.80 per share, topping estimates, with revenue up 16.8% year over year to $228.4 million. Helios also raised guidance for Q2 2026 and FY 2026. Stock and analyst sentiment: HLIO has climbed near its 52-week high of $92.41, and analysts currently rate it a consensus Buy with a target price of $89.75. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable July 24.

Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) insider Matteo Arduini sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $359,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,737.81. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matteo Arduini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of Helios Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $544,961.34.

On Friday, May 15th, Matteo Arduini sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $229,440.00.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Helios Technologies stock opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $92.41. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company's 50-day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Helios Technologies

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,681,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,721 shares of the company's stock worth $38,353,000 after acquiring an additional 105,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,598,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $9,659,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,503,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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