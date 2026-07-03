Marita Zuraitis Sells 7,500 Shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Key Points CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators on July 1 at an average price of $52.62, totaling about $394,650. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

of Horace Mann Educators on July 1 at an average price of $52.62, totaling about $394,650. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Horace Mann beat Wall Street estimates in its latest quarterly results, posting $1.28 EPS versus the expected $1.10 and revenue of $429.3 million versus $319.1 million expected. Revenue rose 3.1% year over year.

in its latest quarterly results, posting $1.28 EPS versus the expected $1.10 and revenue of $429.3 million versus $319.1 million expected. Revenue rose 3.1% year over year. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, or $1.44 annually, for a yield of about 2.7%. Analysts currently assign HMN a Strong Buy consensus rating.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $394,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 314,629 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,777.98. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $346,875.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Marita Zuraitis sold 14 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $646.10.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Marita Zuraitis sold 2 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92.30.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Marita Zuraitis sold 403 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $18,546.06.

On Monday, May 4th, Marita Zuraitis sold 266 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $12,278.56.

On Friday, May 1st, Marita Zuraitis sold 6,815 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $314,580.40.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $346,200.00.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.09.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 663,520 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,971,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,109 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 208,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,659 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 156,652 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 163,101 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,749,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HMN

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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