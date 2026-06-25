Insider Selling: Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Major Shareholder Sells $7,897,010.17 in Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Insight Holdings Group sold shares repeatedly , including 224,399 shares on June 22 for about $15.9 million, as well as additional large sales on June 23 and June 24. These transactions were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

, including 224,399 shares on June 22 for about $15.9 million, as well as additional large sales on June 23 and June 24. These transactions were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Hinge Health has strong recent operating momentum , with the latest quarter showing revenue up 47.2% year over year and earnings per share of $0.45, well above analyst expectations. The company also raised its 2026 revenue guidance above Wall Street estimates.

, with the latest quarter showing revenue up 47.2% year over year and earnings per share of $0.45, well above analyst expectations. The company also raised its 2026 revenue guidance above Wall Street estimates. Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock, with several firms lifting price targets and the consensus rating sitting at “Moderate Buy.” Still, the cluster of insider sales may temper sentiment after the stock’s recent run-up.

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 112,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $7,897,010.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 390,917 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $27,813,744.55.

On Monday, June 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 224,399 shares of Hinge Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $15,921,109.05.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 65,581 shares of Hinge Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $4,614,279.16.

Hinge Health Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of HNGE opened at $70.36 on Thursday. Hinge Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.70. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter. Hinge Health had a negative return on equity of 310.62% and a negative net margin of 78.95%.The business's revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hinge Health Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hinge Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hinge Health from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hinge Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hinge Health

Trending Headlines about Hinge Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Hinge Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hinge Health raised its Q2 2026 revenue guidance to $200 million-$202 million, above the Street’s $195 million estimate, and lifted full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $818 million-$824 million versus consensus of $801.6 million, signaling stronger growth expectations.

Hinge Health raised its Q2 2026 revenue guidance to $200 million-$202 million, above the Street’s $195 million estimate, and lifted full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $818 million-$824 million versus consensus of $801.6 million, signaling stronger growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: The stock continues to benefit from strong prior operating results, including revenue growth of 47.2% in the most recent reported quarter and earnings that beat analyst estimates, which supports the bullish analyst backdrop.

The stock continues to benefit from strong prior operating results, including revenue growth of 47.2% in the most recent reported quarter and earnings that beat analyst estimates, which supports the bullish analyst backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive on Hinge Health, with recent price targets in the $79-$90 range and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

Several analysts remain constructive on Hinge Health, with recent price targets in the $79-$90 range and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Insight Holdings Group sold a large block of shares in multiple June transactions, including 390,917 shares on June 24, 224,399 shares on June 22, and 112,477 shares on June 23, which can weigh on sentiment even though the sales were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan.

Major shareholder Insight Holdings Group sold a large block of shares in multiple June transactions, including 390,917 shares on June 24, 224,399 shares on June 22, and 112,477 shares on June 23, which can weigh on sentiment even though the sales were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Negative Sentiment: President James Pursley also sold 33,000 shares on June 22, adding to the cluster of insider selling that may raise concern about valuation after the stock’s recent run-up.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hinge Health by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hinge Health in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Hinge Health by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 855 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hinge Health in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Hinge Health Company Profile

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

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