HP (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells 10,524 Shares

Key Points HP insider David Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares at an average price of $27.98, reducing his direct holdings by 11.41% to 81,676 shares. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

at an average price of $27.98, reducing his direct holdings by 11.41% to 81,676 shares. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. HP reported quarterly EPS of $0.86, beating the $0.72 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 9% year over year to $14.41 billion. The company provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.90–$3.10.

HP declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, equivalent to an annualized $1.20 payout and a 4.5% yield. Analysts maintain a consensus “Reduce” rating with an average price target of $23.33, below the reported share price.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) insider David Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $294,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,285,294.48. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

HP Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.93 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. HP's payout ratio is 44.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in HP by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,594,630 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $236,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HP by 186.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,378,723 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $228,153,000 after buying an additional 5,449,691 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 143.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039,803 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $244,527,000 after buying an additional 5,325,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,948,700 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $110,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267,600 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].