Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR) Director David Poole Acquires 4,000 Shares

Key Points Director David Poole bought 7,500 shares of Infinity Natural Resources at an average price of $13.99, a $104,925 transaction that increased his holdings by 46.45%.

bought 7,500 shares of Infinity Natural Resources at an average price of $13.99, a $104,925 transaction that increased his holdings by 46.45%. The stock opened at $12.50, below its 50-day moving average of $15.34, and sits near the lower end of its 52-week range of $11.13 to $19.90.

Infinity Natural Resources recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $1.32 EPS versus $0.65 expected, while analysts currently rate the stock a Hold on average with a consensus price target of $22.00.

Infinity Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:INR - Get Free Report) Director David Poole purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $373,221. This trade represents a 16.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Infinity Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:INR opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $793.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Infinity Natural Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter. Infinity Natural Resources had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 11.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Infinity Natural Resources Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INR. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Infinity Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Natural Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Natural Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 259,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Natural Resources by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,136,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Infinity Natural Resources from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Infinity Natural Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Infinity Natural Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Infinity Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Infinity Natural Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INR

Infinity Natural Resources Company Profile

We are a growth oriented, free cash flow generating, independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Appalachian Basin. We are focused on creating shareholder value through the identification and disciplined development of low-risk, highly economic oil and natural gas assets while maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet. Additionally, we have proven our ability to grow our acreage position through organic leasing efforts and accretive acquisitions.

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