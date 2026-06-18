Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells $334,700.00 in Stock

Key Points Samsara director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares on June 15 at an average price of $33.47, totaling $334,700. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 15 at an average price of $33.47, totaling $334,700. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . The company’s latest quarterly results beat expectations , with EPS of $0.17 versus the $0.13 consensus and revenue of $478.84 million versus $455.21 million expected. Revenue rose 30.5% year over year .

, with EPS of $0.17 versus the $0.13 consensus and revenue of $478.84 million versus $455.21 million expected. Revenue rose . Wall Street remains broadly positive on Samsara, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.53. Institutional investors also own 96.02% of the stock.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,161.55. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.04, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.34. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Samsara by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,689,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,174,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,849 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $764,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,878,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,213,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,023 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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