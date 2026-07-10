Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 17,975 Shares of Stock

Key Points Samsara CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 244,805 shares on July 7 at an average price of $36.77, totaling about $9.0 million. After the sale, he still held 94,000 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on July 7 at an average price of $36.77, totaling about $9.0 million. After the sale, he still held 94,000 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The CEO has been actively trimming his stake with several additional share sales in recent months, adding to concerns about heavy insider selling around the stock.

with several additional share sales in recent months, adding to concerns about heavy insider selling around the stock. Despite the insider sales, Samsara’s business performance remains strong: its latest quarterly results beat EPS and revenue estimates, with revenue up 30.5% year over year, and analysts still hold a consensus Moderate Buy rating.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 17,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $631,102.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,758,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,751,292.45. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, John Bicket sold 245,925 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $9,042,662.25.

On Thursday, May 28th, John Bicket sold 30,345 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $946,764.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, John Bicket sold 129,021 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,873,210.42.

On Tuesday, May 26th, John Bicket sold 104,534 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $3,251,007.40.

On Wednesday, May 13th, John Bicket sold 95,673 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,628,137.31.

On Tuesday, May 12th, John Bicket sold 168,227 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,807,927.66.

On Thursday, April 30th, John Bicket sold 72,816 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,074,527.84.

On Wednesday, April 29th, John Bicket sold 87,227 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,533,944.35.

On Tuesday, April 28th, John Bicket sold 103,857 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $3,063,781.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, John Bicket sold 96,690 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $2,705,386.20.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company's revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the company's stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Samsara News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains supportive, with multiple analysts reiterating bullish ratings on Samsara and several raising price targets, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Samsara (IOT) Continues to Win Wall Street’s Confidence

Wall Street sentiment remains supportive, with multiple analysts reiterating bullish ratings on Samsara and several raising price targets, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings showed solid fundamentals, with revenue and EPS both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.5% year over year, which continues to support the bullish thesis. Samsara Shows What Happens When Fundamentals Beat Fear

The company’s latest earnings showed solid fundamentals, with revenue and EPS both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.5% year over year, which continues to support the bullish thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also digesting commentary from Samsara’s Q4 2025 earnings call, which may provide context on growth priorities and guidance but is not a direct catalyst by itself. Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Investors are also digesting commentary from Samsara’s Q4 2025 earnings call, which may provide context on growth priorities and guidance but is not a direct catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: CEO Sanjit Biswas sold more than 244,000 shares, and John Bicket sold nearly 246,000 shares in separate transactions, adding to the perception of heavy insider selling around current levels.

CEO Sanjit Biswas sold more than 244,000 shares, and John Bicket sold nearly 246,000 shares in separate transactions, adding to the perception of heavy insider selling around current levels. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales from Adam Eltoukhy and John Bicket this week reinforce the near-term overhang from executive share disposals, which can create caution among traders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.94.

Read Our Latest Report on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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