Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells $4,725,761.42 in Stock

Key Points Iron Mountain CEO William Meaney sold 38,474 shares on July 1 in a transaction worth about $4.73 million, cutting his direct stake by 50%. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on July 1 in a transaction worth about $4.73 million, cutting his direct stake by 50%. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan. The stock was down 3.9% and opened at $117.13, with Iron Mountain carrying a market value of $34.85 billion. The shares have traded between $77.77 and $134.68 over the past year.

and opened at $117.13, with Iron Mountain carrying a market value of $34.85 billion. The shares have traded between $77.77 and $134.68 over the past year. Iron Mountain recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting $0.60 EPS on revenue of $1.94 billion, and it also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.864 per share. Analysts currently hold a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $134.33.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) CEO William Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $4,725,761.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,725,761.42. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE:IRM opened at $117.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.71 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $134.68. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 379.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Iron Mountain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,903,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,568,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,759,494,000 after purchasing an additional 322,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,292,653 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $685,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $516,481,000 after purchasing an additional 776,933 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,566,093 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $466,382,000 after purchasing an additional 358,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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