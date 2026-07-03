Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $681,740.00 in Stock

Key Points Keysight Technologies SVP Ingrid Estrada sold 2,000 shares on June 30 at an average price of $340.87, totaling about $681,740. The sale reduced her ownership by 1.85% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 30 at an average price of $340.87, totaling about $681,740. The sale reduced her ownership by 1.85% and was made under a pre-arranged . Keysight recently posted strong quarterly results , with earnings of $2.87 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $2.32. Revenue came in at $1.72 billion, up 31.5% year over year and slightly above expectations.

, with earnings of $2.87 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $2.32. Revenue came in at $1.72 billion, up 31.5% year over year and slightly above expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating at Moderate Buy. The average target price cited is $371.92, above the stock’s recent opening price of $314.36.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) SVP Ingrid Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $314.36 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.85 and a 52-week high of $374.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,373,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,419,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,539,532,000 after purchasing an additional 85,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,191,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,664,511,000 after purchasing an additional 200,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $851,525,000 after purchasing an additional 160,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $800,732,000 after purchasing an additional 240,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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