William Chad Lenamon Sells 1,000 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Kodiak Gas Services COO William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares on June 11 at an average price of $67.79, totaling $67,790. After the transaction, he still held 90,918 shares.

Kodiak Gas Services COO William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares on June 11 at an average price of $67.79, totaling $67,790. After the transaction, he still held 90,918 shares. Recent operating results: The company beat first-quarter earnings expectations, reporting $0.59 EPS versus the $0.54 consensus, on revenue of $345.76 million, up 4.9% year over year.

The company beat first-quarter earnings expectations, reporting $0.59 EPS versus the $0.54 consensus, on revenue of $345.76 million, up 4.9% year over year. Analyst sentiment and dividend: Wall Street remains broadly positive, with nine Buy ratings and a consensus target price of $75.22. Kodiak also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share, implying a 2.9% annual yield.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) COO William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,163,331.22. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 264.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at about $9,491,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 126.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,713,000 after purchasing an additional 203,809 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,585,000. Finally, Argentarii LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 target price on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kodiak Gas Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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