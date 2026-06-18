Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Insider Pedro Buhigas Sells 4,625 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Kodiak Gas Services insider Pedro Buhigas sold 4,625 shares on June 17 at an average price of $67.78, totaling about $313,483. After the sale, he still held 38,454 shares.

Kodiak Gas Services insider Pedro Buhigas sold 4,625 shares on June 17 at an average price of $67.78, totaling about $313,483. After the sale, he still held 38,454 shares. Stock and financials: KGS shares were down 2.0% and opened at $66.51. The company recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $0.59 EPS on $345.76 million in revenue.

KGS shares were down 2.0% and opened at $66.51. The company recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $0.59 EPS on $345.76 million in revenue. Analyst sentiment: Wall Street remains generally positive on Kodiak Gas Services, with nine Buy ratings and two Hold ratings. The stock carries a consensus target price of $75.22.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) insider Pedro Buhigas sold 4,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $313,482.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,412.12. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 2.0%

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The firm's fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Kodiak Gas Services's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's payout ratio is 264.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,818 shares of the company's stock worth $89,686,000 after buying an additional 219,214 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 9,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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