Insider Selling: Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells 1,550 Shares of Stock

Key Points Kinder Morgan VP Michael Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares on June 16 at an average price of $31.44, for a total of $48,732. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 16 at an average price of $31.44, for a total of $48,732. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.2975 per share, or $1.19 annualized, which implies a 3.8% yield . The payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

to $0.2975 per share, or $1.19 annualized, which implies a . The payout ratio is currently 79.87%. Kinder Morgan reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.48 versus $0.38 expected and revenue of $4.83 billion versus $4.55 billion expected. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $34.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) VP Michael Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 145,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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