Arjun Murti Acquires 14,053 Shares of Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Key Points Director Arjun Murti bought 14,053 Liberty Energy shares for about $250,003 at an average price of $17.79, increasing his ownership by 50.98% to 41,621 shares.

for about $250,003 at an average price of $17.79, increasing his ownership by 50.98% to 41,621 shares. Liberty Energy reported quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion and earnings of $0.09 per share, exceeding analyst estimates; revenue rose 14% year over year.

and earnings of $0.09 per share, exceeding analyst estimates; revenue rose 14% year over year. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, equivalent to $0.36 annually and a 2.0% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $31.09.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) Director Arjun Murti acquired 14,053 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $250,002.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,437.59. This trade represents a 50.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 5.0%

Liberty Energy stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The firm's fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Liberty Energy's payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,096,443 shares of the company's stock worth $334,060,000 after acquiring an additional 97,998 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 104,213 shares of the company's stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 41,163 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790,706 shares of the company's stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 133,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRT

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

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