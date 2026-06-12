LendingClub (NYSE:LC) CEO Sells $88,182.00 in Stock

Key Points LendingClub General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 5,500 shares on June 10 at an average price of $17.46, totaling about $96,030. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 10 at an average price of $17.46, totaling about $96,030. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Cheng still held 108,074 shares valued at roughly $1.89 million, a 4.84% reduction in his position. The article also notes he sold another 5,500 shares on May 28.

valued at roughly $1.89 million, a in his position. The article also notes he sold another 5,500 shares on May 28. LendingClub shares were up 5.7% and opened at $18.20, while the company reported strong quarterly results with EPS of $0.44 versus $0.38 expected and revenue up 15.9% year over year. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $23.07.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 4,899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $88,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,589,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,616,634. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Scott Sanborn sold 23,851 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $425,978.86.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $18.20 on Friday. LendingClub Corporation has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $21.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.98.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. LendingClub had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $252.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. LendingClub's revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LendingClub from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $22.50 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.07.

Get Our Latest Report on LC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,482 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 46.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,051 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company's stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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