Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) EVP Sells 14,150 Shares of Stock

Key Points Lowe’s EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares on June 16 at an average price of $221.90, totaling about $3.14 million. After the sale, she still held 39,785 shares, a 26.24% reduction in her position.

on June 16 at an average price of $221.90, totaling about $3.14 million. After the sale, she still held 39,785 shares, a 26.24% reduction in her position. The stock was down 3.1% and opened at $217.12, near the lower end of its 52-week range of $203.40 to $293.06. Lowe’s currently has a market cap of $121.74 billion and trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

and opened at $217.12, near the lower end of its 52-week range of $203.40 to $293.06. Lowe’s currently has a market cap of $121.74 billion and trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Fundamentals and shareholder returns remain solid despite the insider sale: Lowe’s recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, raised its quarterly dividend to $1.25, and now offers an annualized dividend of $5.00 per share. Analysts still hold a consensus Moderate Buy rating with an average target price of $264.57.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 3.1%

LOW opened at $217.12 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.40 and a 1-year high of $293.06. The company has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.84.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,560,617,000 after buying an additional 924,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,291,867,000 after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326,581 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,201,329,000 after purchasing an additional 887,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,993,697,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,716,467,000 after acquiring an additional 103,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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