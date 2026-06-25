Insider Selling: La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) CEO Sells 26,639 Shares

Key Points La-Z-Boy CEO Melinda Whittington sold 26,639 shares on June 22 at an average price of $40.24, generating about $1.07 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 22 at an average price of $40.24, generating about $1.07 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. After the transaction, Whittington still owned 316,038 shares valued at roughly $12.7 million, representing a 7.77% decrease in her stake.

in her stake. La-Z-Boy recently beat quarterly earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.26 versus expectations of $0.82, while revenue came in slightly above forecasts at $570.34 million. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.242 per share, yielding about 2.3% annually.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB - Get Free Report) CEO Melinda Whittington sold 26,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,071,953.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 316,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,717,369.12. This represents a 7.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of LZB opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $569.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. La-Z-Boy's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. La-Z-Boy's payout ratio is 39.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LZB. Weiss Ratings raised La-Z-Boy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised La-Z-Boy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LZB

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is a leading U.S. manufacturer and marketer of residential furniture, best known for its upholstered recliners, sofas, stationary chairs and sleeper sofas. The company offers a broad range of products in both fabric and leather, complemented by occasional tables, desks, lamps and other home furnishings through its branded retail network.

Founded in 1927 by cousins Edward Knabusch and Edwin Shoemaker in Monroe, Michigan, La-Z-Boy pioneered the modern reclining chair.

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