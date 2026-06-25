Insider Selling: Macy's (NYSE:M) EVP Sells 16,419 Shares of Stock

Key Points Macy's EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares on June 24 at an average price of $24.89, for a total of about $408,669. The filing says the sale was to cover tax withholding related to vesting equity awards, and his ownership fell 45.08% to 20,000 shares.

on June 24 at an average price of $24.89, for a total of about $408,669. The filing says the sale was to cover tax withholding related to vesting equity awards, and his ownership fell 45.08% to 20,000 shares. The company recently beat quarterly expectations , reporting earnings of $0.13 per share versus the $0.02 consensus, with revenue of $4.89 billion topping estimates. Macy's also raised guidance for Q2 2026 and FY 2026.

, reporting earnings of $0.13 per share versus the $0.02 consensus, with revenue of $4.89 billion topping estimates. Macy's also raised guidance for Q2 2026 and FY 2026. Analysts remain cautious overall, with one Buy, eleven Hold, and two Sell ratings and an average price target of $20.80. Meanwhile, the stock has been trading near its 12-month high and Macy's continues to pay a quarterly dividend yielding about 3.0%.

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $408,668.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $497,800. This represents a 45.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Macy's Stock Performance

M stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. Macy's, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Macy's's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1915 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Macy's during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,020,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Macy's during the 4th quarter worth about $69,562,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy's by 1,344.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,059,374 shares of the company's stock worth $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy's by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,823,034 shares of the company's stock worth $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Macy's by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy's in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore set a $22.00 target price on Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research raised Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Macy's

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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