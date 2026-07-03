Raj Seshadri Sells 1,977 Shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock

Key Points Mastercard insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares on July 2 at an average price of $529.73, totaling about $1.05 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and reduced their ownership by 10.74%.

on July 2 at an average price of $529.73, totaling about $1.05 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and reduced their ownership by 10.74%. Mastercard’s latest quarterly results beat expectations , with earnings of $4.60 per share on revenue of $8.40 billion. Revenue rose 15.8% year over year, and analysts still expect strong full-year EPS of 19.61.

, with earnings of $4.60 per share on revenue of $8.40 billion. Revenue rose 15.8% year over year, and analysts still expect strong full-year EPS of 19.61. Wall Street remains broadly positive on Mastercard, with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $653.81. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share, payable August 7.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Raj Seshadri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $2,534,700.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $539.00 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $476.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.34 and a 200-day moving average of $518.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinswood Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 113.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 62 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $653.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on MA

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Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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