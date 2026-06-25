MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Eugene Nonko Sells 6,667 Shares of Stock

Key Points MediaAlpha director Eugene Nonko sold 6,667 shares on June 22 at an average price of $10.15, worth about $67,670. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding related to equity award vesting.

on June 22 at an average price of $10.15, worth about $67,670. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding related to equity award vesting. Nonko has been actively selling shares in multiple recent transactions, including several additional sales in June and April, while still holding about 1.2 million shares after the latest trade.

in multiple recent transactions, including several additional sales in June and April, while still holding about 1.2 million shares after the latest trade. MediaAlpha shares rose 4.2% to $10.79 as the company reported quarterly revenue above estimates but EPS below expectations. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $12.36.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 6,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $67,670.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,140.75. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $69,803.49.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Eugene Nonko sold 1,067 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $11,160.82.

On Monday, June 22nd, Eugene Nonko sold 1,067 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,670.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $66,736.67.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 1,067 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,670.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 13,334 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,340.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,134 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $21,340.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eugene Nonko sold 20,001 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,010.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eugene Nonko sold 3,201 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $32,010.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 26,888 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $269,148.88.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE:MAX opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 147.82% and a net margin of 3.37%.The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. MediaAlpha's revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 233,948 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAX. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 target price on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research lowered MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Texas Capital upgraded MediaAlpha to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MediaAlpha

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

Further Reading

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