Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Glenn Stetson Acquires 500 Shares

Key Points CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources at an average price of $53.07, increasing his holdings by 21.1% and signaling insider confidence in the company.

of Matador Resources at an average price of $53.07, increasing his holdings by 21.1% and signaling insider confidence in the company. The company recently beat earnings expectations , reporting $1.53 EPS versus the $1.24 consensus estimate, while revenue came in above forecasts at $941.6 million.

, reporting $1.53 EPS versus the $1.24 consensus estimate, while revenue came in above forecasts at $941.6 million. Matador Resources also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share, which annualizes to $1.50 and yields about 2.8% at current prices.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) COO Glenn Stetson purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 95,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,099,052.70. This represents a 0.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.4%

Matador Resources stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.74. Matador Resources Company has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.Matador Resources's revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Matador Resources's payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 225.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $41,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5,927.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 663 shares of the energy company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 36.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 748 shares of the energy company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Zacks Research cut Matador Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR

Trending Headlines about Matador Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Matador Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares, and COO Glenn W. Stetson bought 500 shares, signaling management confidence in Matador Resources' outlook. Insider trade filing for Joseph Wm Foran Insider trade filing for Glenn W. Stetson

CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares, and COO Glenn W. Stetson bought 500 shares, signaling management confidence in Matador Resources' outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term and fiscal 2026 earnings estimates for MTDR, which suggests analysts see slightly stronger profitability ahead.

Zacks Research raised near-term and fiscal 2026 earnings estimates for MTDR, which suggests analysts see slightly stronger profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Matador Resources held a shareholder/analyst call, but the provided transcript headline does not specify any major new guidance, deal, or operational update. Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Shareholder/Analyst Call Prepared Remarks Transcript

Matador Resources held a shareholder/analyst call, but the provided transcript headline does not specify any major new guidance, deal, or operational update. Negative Sentiment: Despite the supportive news, MTDR has been trading below its recent levels, with investors still weighing the company’s slower year-over-year revenue trend from the latest quarter.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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