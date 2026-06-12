Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 3,600 Shares of Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock

Key Points Saba Capital Management , the major shareholder of Mexico Fund, bought 11,081 shares on June 10 at an average price of $21.39 , lifting its stake to about 2.2 million shares worth roughly $47.1 million .

, the major shareholder of Mexico Fund, bought on June 10 at an average price of , lifting its stake to about worth roughly . The purchase was part of a series of recent insider buys by Saba Capital, including multiple transactions in late May and early June, suggesting continued accumulation of MXF shares.

by Saba Capital, including multiple transactions in late May and early June, suggesting continued accumulation of MXF shares. Mexico Fund shares were recently trading around $21.73, and the fund declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share payable July 30, implying an annualized yield of about 6.4%.

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF - Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,188,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,275,185.18. This represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,081 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $237,022.59.

On Friday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,906 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $430,765.84.

On Thursday, June 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,102 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $693,724.22.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,949 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $707,989.84.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,633 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.24 per share, with a total value of $214,237.92.

On Monday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 708 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,505.20.

On Friday, May 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,466 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.17 per share, for a total transaction of $409,391.22.

On Thursday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,700 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $148,472.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,608 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $993,420.16.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,402 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $316,699.98.

Mexico Fund Price Performance

NYSE MXF opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Mexico Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mexico Fund by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,691,300 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 413,606 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,926,000. North Ground Capital grew its stake in Mexico Fund by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 126,312 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 95,443 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mexico Fund by 165.5% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 128,185 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Mexico Fund by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter.

Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

Further Reading

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