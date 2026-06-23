Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,261 Shares

Key Points Saba Capital Management , Mexico Fund’s major shareholder, bought 4,037 shares on June 17 at an average price of $22.23 , increasing its position slightly to 2.24 million shares .

, Mexico Fund’s major shareholder, bought on June 17 at an average price of , increasing its position slightly to . The article notes that Saba has been actively buying MXF stock throughout early June , with multiple additional purchases disclosed over several trading days.

, with multiple additional purchases disclosed over several trading days. Mexico Fund recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, implying an annualized payout of $1.40 and a 6.4% yield.

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF - Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,261 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,981.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,239,983 shares in the company, valued at $49,705,222.77. This represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,037 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $89,742.51.

On Friday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,500 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $657,850.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,117 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,527.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,081 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $237,022.59.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,600 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,906 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.64 per share, with a total value of $430,765.84.

On Thursday, June 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,102 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $693,724.22.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,949 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $707,989.84.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,633 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.24 per share, for a total transaction of $214,237.92.

On Monday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 708 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,505.20.

Mexico Fund Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:MXF opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34.

Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mexico Fund by 775.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 127.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter.

About Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

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