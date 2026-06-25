Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $11,414,997.44 in Stock

Key Points CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 Cloudflare shares for about $11.4 million on June 22 at an average price of $217.91. The sale was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan .

for about $11.4 million on June 22 at an average price of $217.91. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Prince has been active with multiple recent stock sales , including additional June, May, and April transactions of roughly the same size. These repeated sales may keep investor attention on insider activity, even though they were planned.

, including additional June, May, and April transactions of roughly the same size. These repeated sales may keep investor attention on insider activity, even though they were planned. Cloudflare’s business momentum remains solid: its latest quarter beat earnings and revenue estimates, with revenue up 33.5% year over year. Wall Street still rates the stock a Moderate Buy, with an average price target of $241.35.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.91, for a total transaction of $11,414,997.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $11,749,731.20.

On Thursday, May 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total transaction of $11,035,213.44.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $10,694,193.60.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Matthew Prince sold 51,725 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $11,047,942.75.

On Monday, April 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $11,001,687.68.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Matthew Prince sold 659 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $147,365.58.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $222.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of -890.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 226.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $220.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $276.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,688,000. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,384,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].