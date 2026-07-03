Mark Hawkins Sells 133 Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock

Key Points Cloudflare director Mark Hawkins sold 133 shares on July 1 at an average price of $249, for proceeds of $33,117. The sale reduced his ownership by 1.22% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on July 1 at an average price of $249, for proceeds of $33,117. The sale reduced his ownership by 1.22% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Cloudflare’s latest earnings beat expectations , with quarterly EPS of $0.25 versus the $0.23 consensus and revenue of $639.75 million, up 33.5% year over year. The company also issued FY 2026 guidance of $1.19-$1.20 EPS.

, with quarterly EPS of $0.25 versus the $0.23 consensus and revenue of $639.75 million, up 33.5% year over year. The company also issued FY 2026 guidance of $1.19-$1.20 EPS. Wall Street remains generally positive on NET, with 21 Buy ratings versus seven Holds and three Sells. Analysts’ average target price is $241.35, while recent target hikes from firms like Truist, BTIG, and Mizuho reflect continued optimism.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) Director Mark Hawkins sold 133 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $33,117.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,485. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $242.14 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $225.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.62. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $276.82. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -968.56, a PEG ratio of 248.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $243.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NET

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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