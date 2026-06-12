Insider Buying: Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Purchases 1,154 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying spree: Navios Maritime Partners insider Angeliki Frangou bought 1,154 shares on June 10 at $72.18 each, and she has been buying shares repeatedly over the prior days as well. Her recent purchases totaled multiple small lots, signaling ongoing insider confidence.

Navios Maritime Partners insider Angeliki Frangou bought 1,154 shares on June 10 at $72.18 each, and she has been buying shares repeatedly over the prior days as well. Her recent purchases totaled multiple small lots, signaling ongoing insider confidence. Strong quarterly results: The company reported quarterly EPS of $3.35, beating analyst expectations of $2.77, while revenue of $357.01 million also came in above estimates. Revenue rose 17.4% from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly EPS of $3.35, beating analyst expectations of $2.77, while revenue of $357.01 million also came in above estimates. Revenue rose 17.4% from the same period last year. Shareholder returns and outlook: Navios Maritime Partners raised its quarterly dividend to $0.06 from $0.05, though the annualized yield remains modest at 0.3%. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with a $85 price target.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,154 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,295.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,743,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $342,390,160.80. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,155 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.34 per share, for a total transaction of $84,707.70.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,175 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.09 per share, for a total transaction of $84,705.75.

On Monday, June 8th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,162 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $82,525.24.

On Friday, June 5th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,167 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $83,627.22.

On Thursday, June 4th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,166 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,683.82.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,156 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.14 per share, for a total transaction of $83,393.84.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,158 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $83,665.50.

On Monday, June 1st, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,203 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $85,846.08.

On Friday, May 29th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,196 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.57 per share, for a total transaction of $83,205.72.

On Thursday, May 28th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,170 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $82,660.50.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

Shares of NMM opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.69. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.51.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $317.80 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Navios Maritime Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Navios Maritime Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Navios Maritime Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NMM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 95.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,884 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 123.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 96,600 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 32,280 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,141 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 72,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company's stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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