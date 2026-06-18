Virginia Kinney Sells 20,000 Shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock

Key Points NRG Energy VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares on June 15 at an average price of $127.52, totaling about $2.55 million. After the sale, Kinney still held 45,111 shares, and the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 15 at an average price of $127.52, totaling about $2.55 million. After the sale, Kinney still held 45,111 shares, and the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. NRG reported mixed quarterly results , posting EPS of $1.48 versus the $1.78 estimate, but revenue came in stronger than expected at $10.26 billion. The company also raised FY 2026 guidance to 7.9-9.9 EPS.

, posting EPS of $1.48 versus the $1.78 estimate, but revenue came in stronger than expected at $10.26 billion. The company also raised FY 2026 guidance to 7.9-9.9 EPS. Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.69. Several firms have recent outperform or buy ratings, despite one recent downgrade to hold from Zacks Research.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.49 and a beta of 1.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.05.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 571,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $91,026,000 after purchasing an additional 276,157 shares in the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 90,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 277,027 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in NRG Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,329 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $198,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,483 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.69.

Read Our Latest Report on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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