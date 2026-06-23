NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points CEO Mark Manheimer bought 5,000 NETSTREIT shares at $19.19 each, spending about $95,950 and increasing his stake by 1.22% to 415,260 shares.

bought 5,000 NETSTREIT shares at $19.19 each, spending about $95,950 and increasing his stake by 1.22% to 415,260 shares. NETSTREIT stock was up 1.2% in Tuesday trading, opening at $19.43, while the company’s shares remain below their 52-week high of $21.30.

in Tuesday trading, opening at $19.43, while the company’s shares remain below their 52-week high of $21.30. The company recently boosted its quarterly dividend from $0.22 to $0.88 per share, but it also reported quarterly EPS of $0.06, which missed analyst estimates.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) CEO Mark Manheimer bought 5,000 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 415,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,968,839.40. The trade was a 1.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 1.2%

NTST opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 149.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.09 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 676.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,027,188 shares of the company's stock worth $71,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,790,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,450,000 after buying an additional 1,782,158 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,498,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,794,639 shares of the company's stock worth $68,531,000 after acquiring an additional 986,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,533,415 shares of the company's stock worth $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 970,260 shares during the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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