Nextdoor (NYSE:NXDR) General Counsel Sells 28,616 Shares of Stock

Key Points Nextdoor General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 28,616 shares on June 22 at an average price of $2.25, totaling about $64,386. The sale reduced her direct ownership by 8.51%, and it was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 22 at an average price of $2.25, totaling about $64,386. The sale reduced her direct ownership by 8.51%, and it was made under a pre-arranged . NXDR recently reported mixed quarterly results , posting an EPS loss of $0.03 that beat analyst expectations, while revenue came in at $61.67 million. Analysts currently expect Nextdoor to remain unprofitable this fiscal year, with consensus estimates around -$0.09 EPS.

, posting an EPS loss of $0.03 that beat analyst expectations, while revenue came in at $61.67 million. Analysts currently expect Nextdoor to remain unprofitable this fiscal year, with consensus estimates around -$0.09 EPS. Wall Street sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a target price of $2.17, close to the stock’s recent trading level. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company, and several funds added new positions in the most recent quarter.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NXDR - Get Free Report) General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 28,616 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $64,386.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 307,757 shares in the company, valued at $692,453.25. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

NXDR stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $829.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93.

Nextdoor (NYSE:NXDR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.67 million during the quarter. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXDR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nextdoor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXDR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $24,990,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $24,871,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,986,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $16,335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $11,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company's stock.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc (NYSE: NXDR) operates Nextdoor, a private social network designed to connect neighbors and local communities. Founded by Nirav Tolia, Sarah Leary, Prakash Janakiraman and David Wiesen, the company is headquartered in San Francisco and provides an app and web platform where residents can share news, recommendations, safety information, items for sale, and local event notices. The platform is built around verified neighborhood groups and identity-confirmation processes intended to foster trust and relevant local conversations.

Nextdoor’s core products center on the consumer-facing Nextdoor app and web experience, supplemented by tools and services for local businesses, public agencies, and advertisers.

Further Reading

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