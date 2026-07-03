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American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Purchases 8,000 Shares

July 3, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Major shareholder Nicholas Schorsch bought 8,000 shares of American Strategic Investment at $9.53 each, a transaction worth about $76,240. After the purchase, his holdings rose to 1,089,620 shares.
  • The stock was trading up 3.4% and opened at $9.32, giving the company a market cap of roughly $25.1 million. It has a very low beta of 0.19, suggesting limited volatility relative to the broader market.
  • American Strategic Investment reported a loss of $3.04 per share in its latest quarterly results, with negative net margin and return on equity. Weiss Ratings also reiterated a sell (d-) rating on the stock.

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas Schorsch bought 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,089,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,384,078.60. This trade represents a 0.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE NYC opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. American Strategic Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.30.


American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 53.18% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of American Strategic Investment in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Further Reading

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