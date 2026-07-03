Jacob Dewitte Sells 140,000 Shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock

Key Points Oklo CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $52.98, for proceeds of about $7.4 million. After the sale, he still held 478,039 shares, and the transaction reduced his stake by 22.65%.

on July 1 at an average price of $52.98, for proceeds of about $7.4 million. After the sale, he still held 478,039 shares, and the transaction reduced his stake by 22.65%. Dewitte has also been actively selling shares in recent months, including additional large sales on June 1 and May 1. The repeated insider selling may be viewed as a bearish signal by some investors.

Despite the insider sale, Oklo has seen some positive operational momentum, including DOE approval of safety analysis for its Groves Isotope Test Reactor and continued analyst interest. The stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, though the average price target of $84.18 sits well below some more bullish targets.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $7,417,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,326,506.22. This trade represents a 22.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jacob Dewitte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $9,560,600.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $4,097,400.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $9,870,000.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $4,176,600.00.

Oklo Trading Down 0.0%

OKLO opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKLO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oklo from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Oklo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oklo from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oklo

Institutional Trading of Oklo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,637,504 shares of the company's stock worth $835,107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,036 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 71.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,822,000 after buying an additional 2,968,981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,956,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,902,000 after buying an additional 481,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,601,000 after buying an additional 584,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oklo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,007 shares of the company's stock worth $201,671,000 after buying an additional 185,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oklo

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Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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