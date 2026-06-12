Insider Selling: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Ooma director William Pearce sold 3,000 shares on June 10 at an average price of $17.98, totaling $53,940. After the sale, he still held 181,652 shares.

on June 10 at an average price of $17.98, totaling $53,940. After the sale, he still held 181,652 shares. Ooma shares were down 1.4% and opened at $17.28, with the company carrying a market cap of about $475.2 million.

and opened at $17.28, with the company carrying a market cap of about $475.2 million. Recent earnings beat expectations: Ooma reported EPS of $0.35 versus the $0.32 consensus and revenue of $81.15 million, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy view with an average target price of $22.33.

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) Director William Pearce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 181,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,266,102.96. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ooma Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.20 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.84 million. Ooma had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Ooma has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.330-0.340 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OOMA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essential Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the technology company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 247.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 70,703 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the first quarter worth $1,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 12.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 912,203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 63.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company's stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a leading provider of communication services for residential and business customers. Since its founding in 2004, Ooma has built a cloud-based platform that leverages Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to deliver voice, video and data services over broadband networks. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 under the ticker OOMA and has continued to expand its service portfolio to meet evolving customer demands.

For residential users, Ooma offers an all-in-one home phone service that includes its flagship Telo device, mobile and web applications, and optional smart home security features.

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