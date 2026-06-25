Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Director Russell Mann Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Russell Mann sold 20,000 Ooma shares on June 24 at an average price of $18.35, totaling $367,000. After the sale, he still owned 116,115 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 14.69%.

on June 24 at an average price of $18.35, totaling $367,000. After the sale, he still owned 116,115 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 14.69%. Ooma reported better-than-expected quarterly results , earning $0.35 per share versus estimates of $0.32 and generating $81.15 million in revenue, slightly above forecasts. The company also issued FY 2027 and Q2 2027 guidance.

, earning $0.35 per share versus estimates of $0.32 and generating $81.15 million in revenue, slightly above forecasts. The company also issued FY 2027 and Q2 2027 guidance. Wall Street remains cautiously positive on Ooma, with four Buy ratings and two Hold ratings. Analysts currently assign the stock an average rating of “Moderate Buy” with a $22.33 price target.

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) Director Russell Mann sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,130,710.25. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ooma Stock Up 1.7%

OOMA opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.53 million, a P/E ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ooma had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $81.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.84 million. Ooma has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.330-0.340 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 28.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 225.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ooma by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Ooma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ooma

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a leading provider of communication services for residential and business customers. Since its founding in 2004, Ooma has built a cloud-based platform that leverages Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to deliver voice, video and data services over broadband networks. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 under the ticker OOMA and has continued to expand its service portfolio to meet evolving customer demands.

For residential users, Ooma offers an all-in-one home phone service that includes its flagship Telo device, mobile and web applications, and optional smart home security features.

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