Insider Selling: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) SVP Sells $49,694.43 in Stock

Key Points Ooma SVP Jenny Yeh sold 2,481 shares on July 7 at an average price of $20.03, totaling about $49,694.43. After the sale, she still held 262,134 shares valued at roughly $5.25 million.

on July 7 at an average price of $20.03, totaling about $49,694.43. After the sale, she still held 262,134 shares valued at roughly $5.25 million. The stock has been trading near its 52-week high , opening at $19.90 and sitting above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Ooma’s 52-week range is $9.79 to $21.96.

, opening at $19.90 and sitting above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Ooma’s 52-week range is $9.79 to $21.96. Analysts remain broadly positive on Ooma, with four Buy ratings and two Hold ratings, giving the stock a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $22.33. The company also recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates.

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) SVP Jenny Yeh sold 2,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $49,694.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 262,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,250,544.02. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.14 million, a P/E ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ooma had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business had revenue of $81.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. Ooma has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.330-0.340 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at $5,847,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter worth $1,877,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 419.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 188,635 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 152,328 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,774,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 81.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,564 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ooma

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a leading provider of communication services for residential and business customers. Since its founding in 2004, Ooma has built a cloud-based platform that leverages Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to deliver voice, video and data services over broadband networks. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 under the ticker OOMA and has continued to expand its service portfolio to meet evolving customer demands.

For residential users, Ooma offers an all-in-one home phone service that includes its flagship Telo device, mobile and web applications, and optional smart home security features.

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