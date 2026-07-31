Insider Selling: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) SVP Sells $38,654.00 in Stock

Key Points Ooma SVP Jenny Yeh sold 1,757 shares at an average price of $22, generating $38,654. After the transaction, she retained 258,615 shares valued at approximately $5.69 million.

at an average price of $22, generating $38,654. After the transaction, she retained 258,615 shares valued at approximately $5.69 million. Ooma recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.35, beating analyst expectations of $0.32, while revenue of $81.15 million also exceeded forecasts. Shares opened at $21.45, near their 52-week high of $22.20.

Institutional investors own 80.42% of Ooma, and analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $22.33.

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) SVP Jenny Yeh sold 1,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 258,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,530. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business's fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $589.88 million, a PE ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 1.20. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $22.20.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Ooma had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 3.17%.The company had revenue of $81.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.84 million. Ooma has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.330-0.340 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 8.3% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ooma by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 70,703 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 50,347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 912,203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OOMA

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a leading provider of communication services for residential and business customers. Since its founding in 2004, Ooma has built a cloud-based platform that leverages Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to deliver voice, video and data services over broadband networks. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 under the ticker OOMA and has continued to expand its service portfolio to meet evolving customer demands.

For residential users, Ooma offers an all-in-one home phone service that includes its flagship Telo device, mobile and web applications, and optional smart home security features.

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