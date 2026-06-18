Richard Sauer Sells 5,000 Shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock

Key Points OUTFRONT Media EVP Richard Sauer sold 5,000 shares on June 15 at an average price of $31.35, totaling about $156,750. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 15 at an average price of $31.35, totaling about $156,750. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . The company beat earnings expectations in its latest quarterly report, posting $0.34 EPS versus the $0.28 estimate, while revenue rose 10% year over year to $429.6 million.

in its latest quarterly report, posting $0.34 EPS versus the $0.28 estimate, while revenue rose 10% year over year to $429.6 million. OUTFRONT Media announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable June 30, implying an annualized yield of 3.8%. Wall Street remains mostly positive, with six Buy ratings and a consensus price target of $30.71.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) EVP Richard Sauer sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 86,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,788.45. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of OUT opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price target on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUT

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 85,971 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 448,993 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 45.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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