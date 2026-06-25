Insider Selling: Everpure (NYSE:P) Director Sells $364,121.50 in Stock

Key Points Director Mallun Yen sold 4,735 shares of Everpure stock on June 22 for about $364,121.50 at an average price of $76.90. After the sale, Yen still held 43,281 shares valued at roughly $3.33 million.

of Everpure stock on June 22 for about at an average price of $76.90. After the sale, Yen still held 43,281 shares valued at roughly $3.33 million. Everpure shares opened at $72.82 and the company has a market cap of $24.21 billion , with a 52-week range of $53.43 to $100.59 . The stock also trades at a high valuation, including a P/E ratio of 110.34.

, with a 52-week range of . The stock also trades at a high valuation, including a P/E ratio of 110.34. The company recently reported strong quarterly results, beating analyst expectations with EPS of $0.47 versus $0.40 expected and revenue of $1.05 billion, up 35.2% year over year. Analysts remain mostly bullish, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.32.

Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) Director Mallun Yen sold 4,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $364,121.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,328,308.90. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Everpure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:P opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71. Everpure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $100.59.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $997.88 million. Everpure had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everpure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of P. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everpure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,327,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Everpure by 786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,027,610 shares of the company's stock worth $337,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,493 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everpure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,552,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Everpure by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,831,141 shares of the company's stock worth $237,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everpure by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,351 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Everpure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everpure from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Everpure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Everpure in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold (c)" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everpure from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everpure currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everpure

About Everpure

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

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