Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) insider Ajay Singh sold 9,787 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $764,560.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 340,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,634,154.68. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Everpure Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of P traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $79.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,083,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.11, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.45. Everpure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Everpure had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $997.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business's revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Everpure from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Everpure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities set a $90.00 target price on shares of Everpure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Everpure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Everpure from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everpure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everpure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everpure by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company's stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everpure by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 993 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everpure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Everpure by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everpure by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company's stock.

Everpure Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

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