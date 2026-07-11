Mark Hancock Sells 4,966 Shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Stock

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS - Get Free Report) Director Mark Hancock sold 4,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $223,767.96. Following the sale, the director owned 53,920,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,658,270.72. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Hancock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Mark Hancock sold 20,338 shares of PACS Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $916,633.66.

On Monday, July 6th, Mark Hancock sold 142,163 shares of PACS Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $6,444,248.79.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Mark Hancock sold 12,825 shares of PACS Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $577,253.25.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Mark Hancock sold 6,080 shares of PACS Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $273,721.60.

On Friday, June 26th, Mark Hancock sold 61,931 shares of PACS Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $2,508,205.50.

On Thursday, June 25th, Mark Hancock sold 138,069 shares of PACS Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $5,568,322.77.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Mark Hancock sold 63,680 shares of PACS Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,248,540.80.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Mark Hancock sold 83,066 shares of PACS Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $2,982,069.40.

On Monday, June 15th, Mark Hancock sold 153,254 shares of PACS Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $5,569,250.36.

PACS Group Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE PACS traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 687,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PACS Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.08.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. PACS Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts forecast that PACS Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PACS Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACS Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,994,000 after buying an additional 566,502 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,147,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,455,000 after buying an additional 1,035,747 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in PACS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in PACS Group during the first quarter worth about $6,762,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PACS Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,956 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PACS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PACS Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of PACS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACS Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, PACS Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PACS Group

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

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