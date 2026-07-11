Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 270,000 Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock

Key Points Control Empresarial De Capital sold 380,000 PBF Energy shares on July 8 at an average price of $52.29, worth about $19.9 million. The insider has also been selling shares in several other recent transactions.

sold 380,000 PBF Energy shares on July 8 at an average price of $52.29, worth about $19.9 million. The insider has also been selling shares in several other recent transactions. PBF Energy shares were trading near their 52-week high , opening at $53.14, after rising sharply from much lower levels earlier in the year. The stock’s valuation metrics show a low beta and a dividend yield of about 2.1%.

, opening at $53.14, after rising sharply from much lower levels earlier in the year. The stock’s valuation metrics show a low beta and a dividend yield of about 2.1%. The company’s latest earnings missed EPS estimates but beat on revenue, and analysts remain cautious overall with a consensus “Reduce” rating and average price target of $36.69. At the same time, recent headlines note improved sentiment for refiners due to stronger crack spreads and upbeat analyst upgrades.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 270,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $14,358,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,812,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at $840,888,967.04. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 380,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $19,870,200.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $9,828,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $9,388,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 280,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $13,062,000.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 570,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $26,425,200.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $8,558,000.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 205,570 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $8,635,995.70.

On Friday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $4,317,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 220,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $9,587,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 31,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $1,350,360.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,319. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.32 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. PBF Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. PBF Energy's payout ratio is 29.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of PBF Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on PBF Energy from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $36.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

Key Headlines Impacting PBF Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: PBF Energy stock has benefited from a rise in refining-related optimism, with a recent report noting that the end of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire helped boost energy shares and “gushed” PBF higher this week. Article Title

PBF Energy stock has benefited from a rise in refining-related optimism, with a recent report noting that the end of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire helped boost energy shares and “gushed” PBF higher this week. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen upgraded PBF Energy from “hold” to “buy,” adding to a generally constructive backdrop for the stock.

Wall Street Zen upgraded PBF Energy from “hold” to “buy,” adding to a generally constructive backdrop for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Recent strength in crack spreads and broader refining business trends continue to support sentiment toward PBF Energy’s earnings power. Article Title

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,327,255 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $171,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $83,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 230.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $45,183,000 after buying an additional 1,454,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,243,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PBF Energy by 2,198.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $36,577,000 after buying an additional 1,159,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company's stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].