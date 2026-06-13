PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) VP Michael Coetzee Sells 1,250 Shares

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) VP Michael Coetzee sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $100,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,195.49. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PHINIA Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $85.25 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $878.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. PHINIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHINIA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in PHINIA by 634.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,432 shares of the company's stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PHINIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,510,133 shares of the company's stock worth $282,740,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in PHINIA by 157.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 257,018 shares of the company's stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 157,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in PHINIA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,738 shares of the company's stock worth $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 32,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $93.00 price objective on PHINIA in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Friday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of PHINIA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHIN

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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